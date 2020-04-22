Newport Seeks Public Participation in Comprehensive Plan Survey

Even with the social distancing and other restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19, work is continuing on the City of Newport's comprehensive plan update process and the public is being encouraged to participate.

The steering committee that is refining the plan's priority topics and developing the goals and objectives has developed a survey process that makes it simple for Newport residents and others to offer their input. Input on the survey will help the committee and city leaders validate initial findings as the planning process continues.

The first of several NewportFORWARD public input surveys is now open and available by responding here.

The steering committee developed the survey during an early April virtual meeting.

"The importance of public engagement in this process cannot be overstated," said Newport Assistant City Manager Larisa Sims. "This 2020 plan update must reflect the community’s vision, goals, and priorities for the future. Every step of the update process relies on participation from Newport’s diverse community in order to ensure that these needs, desires, and values are reflected in the plan."

The policies and implementation strategies in the comprehensive plan update ultimately affect day-to-day experience in the city by providing guidance on improvements to future mobility and travel options; what new development should look like; priority locations for park improvements; and how the public interacts with social, economic, and natural environments.

"Whether you love Newport just as it is, or feel we need change, sharing your voice during the Comprehensive Plan Update process is one of the most direct ways to influence the future of our community," Sims said.

For more information or to get more involved, contact Larisa Sims at [email protected], or visit the city’s website at www.newportk.gov or Facebook page.

-Staff report