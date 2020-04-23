34 Newly Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in NKY

Thirty-four additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Northern Kentucky on Thursday bringing the four-county region's total to 370 since the global pandemic began.

Kenton County has seen the most confirmed cases here with 195, while there have been 94 in Boone County, 66 in Campbell County, and 15 in Grant County.

Twenty-eight people have died in the region.

On Thursday, the Northern Kentucky Health Department said that even though there are now ongoing discussions about how to begin slowly reopening the state's economy, which has been largely shuttered by the pandemic, people should still only travel to work and to obtain medical care and essential goods and services.

During outdoor activity, proper social distancing should be followed.

“Cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported throughout Northern Kentucky," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "We need to remember that while we are making plans for the future, we must continue to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Also on Thursday, during his daily briefing to the public and the media, Governor Andy Beshear announced that some currently closed operations could reopen on Monday. Those include health care clinics and medical offices, physical therapy and chiropractor offices, optometrists, and dental offices (with enhanced aerosol protections).

All staff inside those places will have to wear surgical masks, while people coming inside will also wear surgical or procedural masks, not cloth masks. The offices will have to procure their own masks for use and distribution.

Meanwhile, Kentucky has seen 3,481 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 1,115 people have at one point been hospitalized, while 302 people currently are, Beshear said. 570 people have been at some point placed in an intensive care unit, and there are currently 363 in an ICU.

1,355 people in Kentucky have fully recovered from the respiratory virus.

Testing has also increased.

42.844 tests have been conducted in the state, a jump of 6,769 in recent days, the governor said.

