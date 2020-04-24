34 Fort Mitchell Businesses Awarded $2,500 Grants
Thirty-four businesses in Ft. Mitchell received grants valued at $2,500 from the city, as administered by the Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED).
The program, created last week, is dubbed the Fort Mitchell Small Business Emergency Grant Program.
“Our goal with the grant program is to help our small businesses stay in business by getting them these funds quickly,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman. “We hope these grants will help businesses re-open and retain their employees as we begin the new phase of ‘Healthy at Work’ following the state’s guidelines. We are appreciative of Tri-ED’s assistance in administering the grant which helped us award these quickly.”
The 34 businesses that will receive the $2,500 grant are:
Access Chiropractic
A Healing Touch Medical Massage
Art Floral LLC
Asian Place
Better Bodies Inc.
Biggby Coffee
Blincoe Family Dentistry
BomDia Massage & Wellness
Bunches of Bows
Braxton Brewing Company
The Christian Store
Coveted Closet Boutique
Cummings Dentistry
Dairy Queen
Elmer T. Herzog Jewelers
Fort Mitchell Barber Shop
Fort Mitchell Public House
Fort Mitchell Sports Bar
Grandview Tavern
Greyhound Tavern
Jersey Mike's Subs
KL Squared
Little Flour Baked Goods
Montoya's Homemade Mexican Food
Moving Minds Tutoring
Opticare Vision
Oriental Wok
Ralice Custom Framing & Fine Art
The Saddle Club
Solid Body Personal Training
Victoria's Station
Vintage Salon and Spa
W. Stephens Cabinetry & Design
Zoe Grace Salon
“Fort Mitchell has been Tri-ED’s home for many years and we want to support our communities in Northern Kentucky as they launch innovative ways to provide financial relief to their small businesses,” said Lee Crume, president and CEO of Tri-ED. “We support Fort Mitchell and want to make sure as many businesses as possible in Northern Kentucky make it through these tough times.”
“We’re so appreciative of this grant from the City of Fort Mitchell, it will help us pay overhead and expenses since we’ve been closed and had no revenue coming in for several weeks,” said Ted Herzog of Herzog Jewelers. “Every bit of funding is meaningful in these difficult times.”
The Fort Mitchell Small Business Emergency Grant Program launched on April 17 and applications were accepted through Tuesday, April 21. Applicants met a series of criteria established by the City of Fort Mitchell and were reviewed collaboratively by Tri-ED and the City of Fort Mitchell. Funds will be dispersed to the businesses via mail.
-Staff report