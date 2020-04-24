34 Fort Mitchell Businesses Awarded $2,500 Grants

Thirty-four businesses in Ft. Mitchell received grants valued at $2,500 from the city, as administered by the Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED).

The program, created last week, is dubbed the Fort Mitchell Small Business Emergency Grant Program.

“Our goal with the grant program is to help our small businesses stay in business by getting them these funds quickly,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman. “We hope these grants will help businesses re-open and retain their employees as we begin the new phase of ‘Healthy at Work’ following the state’s guidelines. We are appreciative of Tri-ED’s assistance in administering the grant which helped us award these quickly.”

The 34 businesses that will receive the $2,500 grant are:

Access Chiropractic

A Healing Touch Medical Massage

Art Floral LLC

Asian Place

Better Bodies Inc.

Biggby Coffee

Blincoe Family Dentistry

BomDia Massage & Wellness

Bunches of Bows

Braxton Brewing Company

The Christian Store

Coveted Closet Boutique

Cummings Dentistry

Dairy Queen

Elmer T. Herzog Jewelers

Fort Mitchell Barber Shop

Fort Mitchell Public House

Fort Mitchell Sports Bar

Grandview Tavern

Greyhound Tavern

Jersey Mike's Subs

KL Squared

Little Flour Baked Goods

Montoya's Homemade Mexican Food

Moving Minds Tutoring

Opticare Vision

Oriental Wok

Ralice Custom Framing & Fine Art

The Saddle Club

Solid Body Personal Training

Victoria's Station

Vintage Salon and Spa

W. Stephens Cabinetry & Design

Zoe Grace Salon

“Fort Mitchell has been Tri-ED’s home for many years and we want to support our communities in Northern Kentucky as they launch innovative ways to provide financial relief to their small businesses,” said Lee Crume, president and CEO of Tri-ED. “We support Fort Mitchell and want to make sure as many businesses as possible in Northern Kentucky make it through these tough times.”

“We’re so appreciative of this grant from the City of Fort Mitchell, it will help us pay overhead and expenses since we’ve been closed and had no revenue coming in for several weeks,” said Ted Herzog of Herzog Jewelers. “Every bit of funding is meaningful in these difficult times.”

The Fort Mitchell Small Business Emergency Grant Program launched on April 17 and applications were accepted through Tuesday, April 21. Applicants met a series of criteria established by the City of Fort Mitchell and were reviewed collaboratively by Tri-ED and the City of Fort Mitchell. Funds will be dispersed to the businesses via mail.

