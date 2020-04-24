Bellevue Attorney Wins Kentucky Bar Association Award

Bellevue-based attorney James P. Dady was named the 2020 recipient of the Kentucky Bar Association Bruce Davis Award for meritorious service.

The criteria for the award as stated by the KBA is as follows:

“Many lawyers take time from their practice to provide personal, professional, and financial support to the KBA. This award expresses appreciation and respect for such dedicated professional service. All members of the KBA are eligible in any given year except for current officers and members of the Board of Governors.”

Dady has served as a member of the KBA’s Communications and Publications Committee since 2007, and as its chair since 2014. The committee is responsible for the content of the Kentucky Bench & Bar, the bi-monthly semi-scholarly magazine published by the KBA.

Dady is also a frequent contributor to the magazine, including articles in recent years on such topics as legislative and judicial redistricting, historic preservation law, and, recently, on women’s suffrage in commemoration of the upcoming centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. A lifelong bibliophile, he also reviews books of interest to Kentucky lawyers, and often write obituaries about departed colleagues.

A 1994 graduate of NKU’s Chase College of Law, Dady has had a varied practice in both Kentucky and Ohio. His work has included personal-injury litigation, the representation of both claimants and defendants in complex real estate matters, the prosecution and defense of consumer-law claims, the handling of transactional and litigation matters in probate law, and the litigation of employment-law claims.

Prior to law school, Dady was a professional journalist for eight years, including six as a reporter, columnist, editorial writer, and Frankfort bureau chief for The Kentucky Post. He was also a compensated operative in some 70 political campaigns for local, state, and national office from coast to coast.

Dady has been a dedicated volunteer for the City of Bellevue since he moved there in 1999. He has been a member of the city’s planning & zoning Commission for almost his entire period of residence, including the last five as its chair. Dady has also served as a hearing officer in administrative law matters, as chair of an ad hoc group which wrote the city’s short-term rental regulations, and has edited and drafted major sections of the city’s zoning code.

Dady and his wife Mary reside in the Bonnie Leslie National Historic District in southeast Bellevue.

The Bruce Davis Award is named for the long-time former executive director of the KBA. Dady was to receive the award at the KBA’s annual convention in June, which was scheduled for June in Covington, but which was cancelled because of the worldwide corona virus pandemic.

The current plan is for Dady to receive the award at an event in northern Kentucky some time in August or September.

-Staff report

Photo via LinkedIn