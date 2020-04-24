Madison Place Welcomes First Tenants After Becoming Residential

Madison Place Apartments welcomed its first residents on Friday.

The former office-turned-residential tower is on RiverCenter Boulevard in Covington.

The 14-story, 187-unit high-rise, developed by Corporex in partnership with Village Green, offers riverfront views, a recreation center, and in some cases, balconies.

In a news release, it was stated that the project is tailoring its leasing offerings to accommodate the current COVID-19-related restrictions.

The development is offering a first-month's free rent, and six to eighteen-month lease terms.

There is a "contact-free" move-in option for residents, allowing no more than three discrete move-ins per day to ensure each new tenant has sole use of freight elevators for move in.

“This program keeps us working within social distancing orders while giving our new residents flexibility and peace of mind,” said James Sellar, regional sales & marketing director at Madison Place. “It is a way of adapting to our current world climate and we are proud to offer this customized, contactless approach to our residents.”

In support of current and potentially prolonged social-distancing requirements, the Village Green team created a custom Madison Place smartphone app, for the benefit of residents to be able to enjoy contact-less communication with management and other building residents now, and in the future, the announcement said.

The custom Madison Place app allows residents to be notified digitally when a package has been delivered, submit work orders to management, or notify management if they have an authorized entrant when they are not in residence.

“The app also features a marketplace tab where our residents benefit from a ton of local savings and can interact with each other in a contactless way,” said David Behymer, senior sales consultant at Madison Place. “We’re looking forward to the day our tenants can interact socially with their neighbors again, but we also wanted to offer opportunities to support social distancing now, and for however long practicing it may be suggested in the future.”

Madison Place, like many real estate opportunities, is offering a virtual reality tour of its floorplans.

The development is also offering a live virtual tour.

“I have been FaceTiming with clients via my personal cell phone and downloaded the WhatsApp for those who do not have an iPhone,” said Behymer. “This has created a more personal approach to touring rather than emailing a video and then asking if the prospect wants the apartment. I also have a tape measure on me at all times and if someone says they don't know how their furniture will fit, I will immediately ask for the dimensions, run into the apartment they want, and I will measure things for them while they are on FaceTime with me.”

Behymer, who also manages Madison Place’s social media platform, has tailored his social media strategy, promoting local business and restaurants offering takeout and delivery options for tenants.

Madison Place is offering rental discounts for essential workers, and is donating $50 from each newly signed lease to the Northern Kentucky Relief Fund, which was established to help families in need during the pandemic.

-Staff report

Photos provided