NKY Arts Organizations Receive COVID-19 Funding

Multiple Northern Kentucky arts organizations will receive a share of funding allocated to Kentucky by the National Endowment for the arts, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday.

The NEA awarded Kentucky $450,000 to provide financial assistance to arts organization impacted by closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“As Kentucky starts to rebuild, we must provide support for businesses and organizations that have been impacted by the coronavirus,” Beshear said in a news release. “We recognize the economic impact many organizations have faced, and are committed to ensuring Kentucky businesses have our support as we work together on re-opening the state’s economy.”

Ninety-three arts organizations across the state will receive funding. All were previously recipients of the Kentucky Arts Partnership in the current fiscal year.

“Throughout the commonwealth, organizations have sacrificed their operations to protect their fellow Kentuckians from the spread of the coronavirus,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “We are fortunate to be able to assist arts organizations throughout the commonwealth by providing critical funding support to help alleviate the financial impact of the virus on the arts and tourism industry.”

“The NEA worked very quickly to distribute funding to state arts organizations," said Chris Cathers, executive director of the Kentucky Arts Council. "This funding will help Kentucky arts organizations with operational support during these times when they are not able to stage productions, hold concerts, or open the galleries they rely on for financial support.”

The Kentucky Arts Council is working directly with the eligible organizations to issue funds.

The individual award amounts were not disclosed in the announcement.

Local organizations receiving funds include Commonwealth Artists Summer Theatre, Falcon Theatre, and the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra in Newport, and the Berhinger-Crawford Museum, Pones, Inc., and the Carnegie in Covington.

-Staff report