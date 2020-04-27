Castellini Group Finishes Expansion of Wilder Facility

The Castellini Group of Companies, one of the largest fresh produce distributors in the United States, announced on Monday that it has completed the expansion of its Wilder facility to house Crosset Company and Grant County Foods.

In a news release, the company said that despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, it has managed to stay on schedule with its expansion plans.

Castellini said that the addition of two of its other businesses into one expanded facility will provide customers with more efficiency and service. The integrated company will retain the Castellini name, the company said.

The company also unveiled a new logo.

“Under this unified banner, all our products and services will tell a single story that is clear and consistent. We will continue to engineer and design better, simpler solutions for our customers,” said Brian Kocher, CEO & president of Castellini. “Our goal is very clear: to be an indispensable value at every touchpoint in the supply chain.

“We will introduce our new identity to the industry over the next several months and are looking forward to adding our new, custom designed operating system to our toolbox later this year as well.”

-Staff report