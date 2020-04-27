Kentucky Outlines Further Reopening Plans for Health Care Sectors

This article has been corrected to reference only the health care sector of the economy, and not the broader economy. RCN regrets the previous error in the earlier version of this article. More industry reopening dates would be announced soon, the governor said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday further plans to reopen the health care sector of the economy. Initial steps began Monday, while further steps will begin weekly, starting May 11.

“Going through this tonight, I hope gives you an idea on how we are going to gradually do this with strict compliance to guidelines, and to make sure we can do it in a smart and a safe way,” Beshear said in a news release following his daily briefing to the media and the public. “This is the way that we are going to move into a broader Phase 1 reopening.”

Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health, outlined a four-phase structure to gradually bring more health care services back online.

This phased reopening of health care services is the first step under the Healthy at Work initiative the Governor introduced to help businesses restart operations safely when the time is right. The initiative set out public health benchmarks for reopening Kentucky’s economy. These benchmarks closely follow the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America.

Monday, under Phase 1, health care practitioners can resume non-urgent/emergent health care services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in:

Hospital outpatient settings;

Health care clinics and medical offices;

Physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices and optometrists;

Dental offices (but with enhanced aerosol protections)

This initial Phase 1 does not apply to long-term care settings, prisons and other industries or other settings, nor does it apply to elective surgeries or procedures.

Phase 2 is set to begin Wednesday, May 6. At that time outpatient surgeries and other invasive procedures can resume, though hospital and care facilities will have to meet strict guidelines.

Phase 3 is scheduled to start Wednesday, May 13. Hospitals and care facilities can begin doing non-emergency surgeries and procedures at 50% of their pre-COVID-19-era patient volume.

Officials want the final stage, Phase 4, to being Wednesday, May 27. At that point, most of the restrictions on types of procedures and volume will be left to the facilities to determine. However, oversight and guidelines meant to ensure that capacity remains in the system will continue.

Dr. Stack emphasized that this is a phased, gradual reopening of services and that any COVID-19 resurgence may require adjustment.

The Governor added that more industry reopening dates would be announced soon.

Contact tracing

Until there is a vaccine or an effective treatment method, things will look and be different, the governor said. A significant new infrastructure will be needed, and the state is preparing to hire more than 700 people across the state to help with contact tracing. A request for proposals will be issued this week to support the state with infrastructure and staffing.

Masks

The Governor said that by May 11, everybody working for an essential business that is reopening should be wearing a mask. Going to the grocery, into any place of business or any place where social distancing of keeping at least six-feet apart might be broken, the Governor said every Kentuckian should be wearing a mask.

Northern Kentucky District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler joined Beshear in calling for the wearing of cloth masks while in public.

“Wearing a cloth mask in public settings where it can be difficult to maintain social distancing, such as grocery stores, can help people who may have the virus and do not know it from spreading it to others,” Saddler said.

Safe dentistry reopening

As of Monday, dental offices may reopen under Phase 1, provided they follow certain protocols and have the proper equipment to do so. The Board of Dentistry, along with the Kentucky Dental Association, Kentucky Dental Hygienists’ Association and a number of other groups have developed the following guidelines for safely operating dental offices under Phase 1.

Northern Kentucky numbers

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, ten additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for a total of 420 cases in the four-county region. There are 210 cases in Kenton County, 79 cases in Campbell County, 114 cases in Boone County, and 17 cases in Grant County. There have been 28 total deaths related to COVID-

19 in the region.

Beshear announced Monday that 87 new cases were reported across Kentucky on this day. The state has had a total number of 4,146 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. 213 people have died.

Nearly 49,000 tests have been administered in the state.

-Staff report