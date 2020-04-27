Mexican Street Dog Spot to Open in Downtown Covington

Papi Jocho's Street Dogs and Cantina is set to open in downtown Covington next week.

The Mexican-inspired street dogs are brought to 633 Madison Avenue by the owners of the adjacent Agave & Rye restaurant.

The effort marks the third different business to open in the space in the past couple of years, following Crema and, more recently, Sugar Whiskey Sis.

The fast-casual restaurant will cater to guests who prefer carryout or delivery, and will feature a menu of traditional and non-traditional Mexican street food.

The menu features street dogs topped with ingredients such as grilled shrimp, onions, cilantro, Chili de Arbol salsa, and queso Oaxaca – as found on the Camrones Gubanador Papi Jochos, according to an announcement. Papi’s all-beef hot dog topped with grilled pork, onions, cilantro and pineapple salsa – as found on the Al Pastor Papi Jochos - will also be available, along with sangrias and margaritas.

“It’s been a thrill to bring the concept for Papi Jocho’s to life. Now, more than ever, we know it can bring a little levity to the Covington community,” said Yavonne Sarber, founder of Papi Jocho’s and Agave & Rye. “We want to provide a dining experience unlike any other – whether guests are ordering delivery, carryout or dining in, once that’s an option. We know Papi Jocho’s will be a much-needed piece of excitement amidst the current pandemic.”

Papi Jocho's is set to open on Tuesday, May 5.

-Staff report