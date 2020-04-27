NKY Charitable Group Awards Two $10,000 Grants for COVID-19 Relief

Two $10,000 grants were awarded to two local organizations, it was announced on Monday.

Whiskey and Wishes, Inc., a Northern Kentucky-based collective giving group, announced that UpSpring and Back the Heroes Rumble will receive the money after applying for the COVID-19 emergency relief fund this month.

A committee reviewed the proposals which included plans for what the funds would cover.

The co-founders of Whiskey and WIshes met with representatives via a virtual call to surprise the organizations with the news of the grant this week.

Both organizations will use the funds to directly impact those whose health and economic well-being has been affected by this pandemic.

UpSpring plans to use the money for their Resource Collaborative, which supplies on-demand resources including food and hygiene products to children experiencing homelessness in the Greater Cincinnati region.

Back the Heroes Rumble will use the funds to support their Operation Open Arms program which provides emergency food and hotel stays to military, police, fire, and EMS personnel that are unable to return home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we have plans to distribute grants annually in support of education, the members of Whiskey and Wishes could not sit idly with the spread of COVID-19. Our committee discussed our wish to make an immediate impact during these uncertain and unprecedented times,” said Billy Volk, a founder of Whiskey and Wishes. “We quickly jumped into action putting together a bourbon raffle that helped raise the nearly $20,000 we were able to award to UpSpring and Back the Heroes. Our hope is to spark kindness during these uncertain times and make an immediate difference in our community.”

-Staff report