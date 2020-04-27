Two NKY Farms Certified for State Farm Market Program

Two Northern Kentucky farms were among 103 across the state to be accepted into the 2020 Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market Program.

Camp Springs-based Little Rock Farm and Piner-based Free Radical Ranch were selected.

The Kentucky Farm Bureau said in a news release that the farms' acceptance in the program "tells customers that this market meets the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal."

Little Rock Farm offers organic, seasonal produce throughout the year. They also offer grass fed freezer beef containing no hormones or antibiotics all raised on the farm. Freezer pork is also available which is raised at a neighboring farm. Other products include fresh eggs, local honey and organic bone broth locally made. Little Rock Farm also has homemade baked goods, jams and jellies. Give them a call when visiting the farm if you have questions about their honor system check out process.

Free Radical Ranch is a working, diversified 44-acre farm with animals, produce, fiber, and gifts! They humanely raise non-GMO beef and pork, grassfed lamb and chicken and duck eggs. Their meat is locally processed and comes in USDA-inspected frozen vacuum packs and are sold by the whole, half, quarter, or cut. The sheep at Free Radical Ranch are registered Katahdin hair sheep and their pigs are half Idaho Pasture pig.

“As we reach an exciting 25-year milestone within the Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market program, I would like to thank all those who have been participating for so many years, and I welcome our new members,” said KFB President Mark Haney. “It is such an important time in the life of our local markets as more and more people discover the benefits of good, wholesome, locally grown and produced goods. We look forward to another 25 years of continued success.”

Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.

-Staff report