6 New COVID-19-related Deaths Reported in NKY

Six more people from Northern Kentucky died from COVID-19-related illnesses, the Northern Kentucky Health Department reported on Tuesday.

Thirty-four people have now died in the four-county region since the global pandemic began.

The health department stated that all six were from either Kenton or Campbell counties and were all over the age of 75.

Additionally, twenty-eight newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the region's total to 448.

Plans are underway to begin easing restrictions in society and on businesses, which were put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and as the process takes shape, the health department said Tuesday that it is important to continue to practice social-distancing, to keep hands away from face, and to wash hands frequently.

“Most of us are doing a good job of staying at home and social distancing, and we can tell that it has been working. In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially in the absence of an approved treatment or vaccine, avoid unnecessary trips," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "If you must go out, be prepared. Otherwise, stay healthy at home.”

Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday reported that there have been 4,375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. 225 people have died across the state, he said.

