Dayton High's Graduation Possibilities Discussed at Virtual Board Meeting

Graduation options were discussed at last week's Dayton board of education meeting.

Superintendent Jay Brewer said that he wants to schedule the class of 2020's graduation ceremony as soon as COVID-19-related restrictions are lifted.

He also noted that a virtual recognition could be a possibility, but that seniors would want to be together one last time.

"We are going to find a way to make this happen," Brewer said.

Brewer offered thanks to faculty and staff for their work since schools are closed and learning has transitioned to online.

Dayton Independent Schools has delivered five-thousand meals, he said, since schools were shuttered last month.

The superintendent also worried that some students may have lost their permanent housing and become transient during the pandemic. School principals Scott Myers and Heather Dragan reported that they have been making sure that students have everything they need to complete their schoolwork but that it has been difficult contacting some students, even with home visits.

Some students also lack internet connections, so other arrangements have had to be made.

The district is also keeping an eye on its finances as worries of a prolonged economic impact brought on by the pandemic linger. Brewer said that the district's contingency fund could get them through a year.

"We all save in a rainy day fund for the rainy day," he said. "I think it's going to rain."

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo: Playground outside Dayton High School closed due to social-distancing restrictions (RCN file)