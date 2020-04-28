NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund Awards More Dollars to Local Agencies

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has announced its next round of funding to be released during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following organizations will receive immediate funding:

Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky: $200,000 for Senior Meals on Wheels

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank: $30,000 for diapers and feminine hygiene products

Learning Grove: $6,000 for delivery of essential goods to families

St. Vincent de Paul – Northern Kentucky: $4,500 for emergency family assistance

“We know that the need in our community is extensive, and it is urgent,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We are stepping up in full force, and we ask the community to do the same as you are able. This fund is critical to the families and individuals who are disproportionately impacted by this crisis.”

The Relief Fund is a special fund for generating a significant source of money to use for citizens of Northern Kentucky, especially families who are suffering hardship from loss of jobs, income, or due to health-related events. Initial priorities for the Fund include: food and basic hygiene and cleaning supplies; medication and health care needs not supported by insurance; and access to essential needs.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate by:

Texting “NKYRELIEF” to 44-321

Visiting www.horizonfunds.org

Mailing a check made payable to Horizon Community Funds (memo: NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund): 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 430, Covington, KY 41011

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way that communities serve food insecure seniors overnight. No senior should worry about risking his or her health and safety to leave home in search of food,” said Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky Executive Director Jennifer Steele. “We are so grateful to Horizon Community Funds for the opportunity to leverage our existing home-delivered meals infrastructure, in collaboration with trusted partners, to meet the rapidly changing needs of Northern Kentucky seniors during this crisis.”

Resources have been deployed rapidly, foregoing the traditional long form application process. Instead, the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund advisory committee considers organizations currently providing prioritized supports to Northern Kentuckians.

Earlier this month, Horizon Community Funds directed $150,000 to Be Concerned and $35,000 to Faith Community Pharmacy, with a provision that these nonprofits additionally distribute goods to other local organizations needing similar resources.

“We are so grateful that Horizon Community Funds is ensuring Northern Kentucky babies are going to be happy, healthy, and safe during this pandemic,” said Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank CEO & founder Megan Fischer. “Each month, we're going to be able to serve at least 500 extra babies with diapers and distribute hundreds of period supply kits into the community because of these funds.”

Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs in subsequent funding phases.

“Despite the uncertainty the pandemic has created, we are really seeing the best in our community at this time,” said St. Vincent de Paul Executive Director Karen Zengel. “We are grateful to Horizon Community Funds and all those supporters who have made the commitment to ensure that none of our neighbors will weather this storm alone.

“You can't help but feel blessed to live in Northern Kentucky. We will make it through this together.”

Fund efforts are supported by: The Butler Foundation, Central Bank, The Charles H. Dater Foundation, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, Drees Homes Foundation, Duke Energy, The R. C. Durr Foundation, Fifth Third Foundation, Fischer Homes, Forcht Bank, Heritage Bank, Huntington Bank, The Milburn Family Foundation, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Northern Kentucky University, The Scripps Howard Foundation, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Republic Bank, and others, including individual donors.

“Our staff and providers have gone above and beyond to support the children, students and families during this crisis,” said Learning Grove CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor. “The food, cleaning supplies, and now diapers that we’re able to distribute to our most needy neighbors have been so welcomed. Our staff have felt truly supported by their community with these resources and have loved being able to drop off these greatly needed items directly to their families.”

Additionally, the continued partnership between Horizon Community Funds and St. Elizabeth Healthcare has introduced the St. Elizabeth Associate Crisis Support Fund, which offers financial assistance to St. Elizabeth employees during times of unexpected personal need. The fund allows donors the opportunity to directly support the needs of St. Elizabeth healthcare workers on the front lines of this crisis.

More than $250,000 has been raised so far for this fund, which continues to seek donations.

A third fund, the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund, was recently launched in partnership with the NKY Chamber of Commerce and Tri-ED to incentivize gift card purchases to Northern Kentucky restaurants.

-Staff report

Photo provided