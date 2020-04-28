NorthKey Receives $2 Million from Federal Government for Long-Term Addiction Services

NorthKey was among four Kentucky agencies to receive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), it was announced on Tuesday.

The Covington-based agency was awarded $2 million, Senator Mitch McConnell announced, and will be used to enhance long-term addiction recovery services.

“Kentuckians working toward long-term recovery face additional challenges as communities practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. I’m so grateful to the mental health professionals in our Commonwealth who are leading the nation in innovative and compassionate treatment to address the ongoing substance abuse epidemic,” said McConnell, in a news release. “As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly putting Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national discussion, and I’m proud that my CARES Act delivered the much-needed funding to continue helping save lives from substance abuse.”

The SAMHSA funds were previously secured in legislation from last year, McConnell's office said, but were awarded on Tuesday.

-Staff report

Photo: NorthKey's offices in Covington (RCN)