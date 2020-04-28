Two Teens Killed, Two Others Injured in Campbell Crash

This story has been updated to include comments from the superintendent at Fort Thomas Independent Schools and the principal at Highlands High School.

Two Fort Thomas teenagers were killed in an early morning crash on Mary Ingles Highway in the Campbell County community of Mentor.

According to Campbell County Police, a single vehicle traveling south on the road crossed the northbound lane and struck a tree. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

The driver, Austin Davis, 17, and passenger David Luckett, 16, both of Fort Thomas, were killed.

Passenger Michael Fogelman, 18, of Fort Thomas was air-lifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His condition was not released.

Police said that a fourth passenger in the vehicle was also air-lifted, but officers did not release any identifying details.

Fort Thomas Matters identified the victims as students at Highlands High School. That was later confirmed by Fort Thomas Independent Schools.

“I am absolutely heartbroken this morning and I know that our school community is as well,” said Dr. Karen Cheser, superintendent of Fort Thomas Independent Schools. “To lose young men with their whole lives ahead of them is just a horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their friends and families, and also with the two people still in the hospital and their loved ones.”

“Learning that we have lost students in our Highlands High School family is just devastating,” said Matthew Bertasso, the principal at Highlands High School. “I will miss seeing Austin and David. And I certainly hope that the two people in the hospital can recover fully.”

The crash is under investigation still.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report

Image via PDS