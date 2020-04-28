World of Golf Reopens Friday with Restrictions

World of Golf in Florence is set to reopen, with restrictions, on Friday, May 1.

The City of Florence announced that it will follow the "park and play" guidelines adopted by the National Golf Course Owners Association, conforming to the safety measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to social-distancing and sanitation.

The courses were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only the golf course and driving range will reopen. Miniature golf, the golf simulator, the indoor range, and Divots Grill will remain closed. Private and group lessons will not be available.

“Park and Play” safety policies include:

Paying in advance over the phone or website with a credit card, or booking online, showing up to a pre-positioned sanitized cart, and proceeding to the first tee without personal contact

Permitting only one person per cart

No touching of the flagstick

Practicing proper social-distancing

Removing all non-essential golf items form the course (ball washers, bunker rakes, and water coolers)

“Implementing ‘Park and Play’ will ensure the health and safety of the staff and golfers. This will allow us to open back up and enjoy what we love to do,” said Ralph Landrum, president and head golf professional for Landrum Golf Management, which operates World of Golf for the City of Florence.



“With the federal and state governments announcing phase-in benchmarks for restarting the economy, we are hopeful these gradual and incremental steps will get us back to at least some sort of normality,” Florence Mayor Diane Whalen said. “We’re still facing a very serious virus, and we have to remain vigilant in adhering to the guidance from the public health experts. We encourage all residents and visitors to continue to do the same.”



-Staff report

Photo via World of Golf