Bellevue Hopes to Maintain Bridging Ceremony with Social-Distancing

A Bellevue tradition may continue next month, the board of education hopes.

During a virtual meeting on Wednesday night, board members discussed the district's annual "bridging ceremony", for students moving on from Grandview Elementary School to Bellevue Middle School.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person learning at Kentucky schools, but Bellevue hopes to schedule its bridging ceremony on May 13 at 6 p.m. The event would be outside with social-distancing practiced among the attendees.

But each student would be permitted to cross the little bridge and receive a certificate.

Meanwhile, the district is still unsure about how to celebrate the Bellevue High School class of 2020 since a regular graduation ceremony seems unlikely soon.

Each graduating senior will receive a t-shirt when they turn in their school-issued technology devices, and to pick up any personal belongings left in desks and lockers (the items have already been bagged and tagged).

Superintendent Robb Smith said during the meeting that there are plans for yard signs and possibly banners to honor the seniors.

A full-scale ceremony, though, would have to wait.

May 13 also marks the end of online learning for Bellevue students, and Smith said that the lessons have gone well.

In other news, Smith announced that Angela Young will become assistant principal at the high school after serving as principal at Grandview. The board is also close to making a decision on a new Grandview principal, he said.

