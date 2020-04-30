Boone County Approves Work, Widening at Old Lexington Pike

The Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday approved a bid to widen and resurface Old Lexington Pike.

Eaton Asphalt was awarded the project at a cost to the county of $205,159.

Traffic is increasing on the road, so it was recommended that two additional feet of paved surface be added, allowing room for trucks to pass each other.

In 2019, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awarded the county $120,000 to add the additional feet the next time the road were to be resurfaced.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore said that several thousand acres of land nearby can be developed, and there is a railroad on the other side of the road, so making the road more comfortable for travel would be an economic assist.

The fiscal court also approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford F-550 diesel five-ton bucket truck from Altec, Inc. for $140,711. The truck will be used by the public works department.

An older truck, from 2001, was sold to the Campbell County Fiscal Court for $2,500. The truck has been inspected and certified, and valued between $3,500 and $5,500.

Moore also spoke about the gradual reopening of the local economy as we emerge from stricter quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has a reopening team in place, and he has daily contact with the Northern Kentucky Health Department and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and other local county leaders, as well as city leaders in Boone County.

He said that the county's reserve fund should help it withstand the economic impact of the pandemic.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor