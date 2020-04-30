Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in NKY Top 500

Twenty-five newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Northern Kentucky Health Department in the four-county region on Thursday.

That brings the region's total to 505 confirmed cases.

More than half have been in Kenton County where there have been 258. Boone County has seen 139 confirmed cases, while Campbell County and Grant County have seen 88 and 20, respectively.

Northern Kentucky District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler said that as some businesses are poised to reopen in the coming weeks, it is still important to take caution.

“Before going out, ask yourself if it is worth it,” Saddler said.

The health department offered the following guidelines on going out in public:

• Maintain a distance of six feet from others when out in public.

• If conditions look unsafe or crowded, leave and come back later.

• Wear a cloth face mask if social distancing is difficult. Be prepared at all times by carrying a cloth face mask with you.

• Don’t touch your face – especially your eyes, nose or mouth.

• When you return home, wash your hands.

• Don’t go out if you are sick.

174 more newly confirmed cases were announced across Kentucky, according to Governor Andy Beshear. Five more people died in Kentucky, he said.

-Staff report