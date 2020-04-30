Falcon Theatre Announces 2020-21 Season, Includes Two Postponed by COVID-19

Falcon Theatre, like all entertainment venues in the region, was forced to shutter productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Newport theater company plans to return with its next season in August.

In an announcement on Thursday, Falcon Theatre asked for supporters to purchase a "flex pass" to provide the company with income and to ensure audience members that they will have tickets when the shows return.

Two shows announced as part of the season were part of the current season that was abruptly ended by the pandemic. The Agitators and Silent Sky will go on in the new season.

The shows, with descriptions provided by Falcon:

The Agitators by Mat Smart

A riveting story about the friendship that persisted through the years between Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass as both fought tirelessly for the rights of others. The play struggles with the question “Do you believe there can be a country for all?”

August 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 & 29, 2020

Daisy by Sean Devine

Based on true events, Daisy explores the moment in television history that launched the age of negative advertising, and forever changed how we elect our leaders. War was the objective. Peace was the bait. Everyone got duped.

September 25, 26, October 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 & 10, 2020

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.

November 20, 21, 27, 28, December 3, 4 & 5, 2020

Betrayal by Harold Pinter

Moving backward in time, from the end of an affair to its beginning, the play throws into relief the little lies and oblique remarks that, in this time-reverse, reveal more than direct statements, or overt actions, ever could.

January 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, February 4, 5 & 6, 2021

Well by Lisa Kron

Well is about the mystery of human personalities, told through an hysterical art-performance-gone-wrong, proving that the people you think you know intimately are often the hardest to know at all.

March 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, April 1, 2 & 3, 2021

Ben Butler by Richard Strand

When an escaped slave shows up at Fort Monroe demanding sanctuary, General Benjamin Butler is faced with an impossible moral dilemma—follow the letter of the law or make a game-changing move that could alter the course of U.S. history?

May 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 & 22, 2021

Tickets and flex passes can be purchased here.

Photo: Stage at Falcon Theatre on Monmouth Street in Newport (RCN file)