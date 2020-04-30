Poll: 81% of Kentuckians Approve of Beshear's Handling of Pandemic

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear received overwhelmingly high marks from respondents to a poll that asked about federal and state governments' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as personal behavior during the pandemic, and the impact of it on individuals.

The poll, conducted nationally by researchers at Harvard, Northeastern, and Rutgers universities, broke down its results by state and other demographics.

Kentucky had 481 respondents included.

81 percent of Kentucky's respondents said that they approve or strongly approve of Beshear's handling of the current coronavirus pandemic.

55 percent of Kentuckians responded that ordinary people across the country are not taking the pandemic seriously enough. 36 percent felt the same about the federal government's response, that it isn't taking the virus seriously enough, while 57 percent said that the federal government's reaction was "just about right".

A quarter of Kentucky's respondents said that the government should wait more than eight weeks before regular business activity is resumed. 19 percent said between six and eight weeks, while 23 percent said four to six weeks, and 21 percent said two to four weeks.

Only 2 percent responded "immediately".

Kentuckians are also overwhelmingly supportive of the restrictions on restaurants, with 73 percent strongly approving of limiting them to carryout or delivery-only, and an additional 21 percent somewhat approving.

A combined 94 percent also strongly or somewhat approved of closing schools, and 96 percent felt the same about canceling sports and entertainment events.

95 percent strongly or somewhat approved of being asked to stay home.

President Donald Trump received more mixed reviews in Kentucky. 27 percent strongly approve of his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while 24 percent simply "approve". 12 percent disapprove and 19 percent strongly disapprove, while 18 percent had no opinion.

-Staff report