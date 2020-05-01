7 More NKY Restaurants Awarded Grants from Relief Fund

The Northern Kentucky Restaurant Relief Fund announced seven more recipients of $1,000 grants.

The effort is a product of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, and Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky.

The fund saw $37,000 in donations and around $44,000 in gift card/certificate receipts uploaded to the designated website. Restaurants were entered into the relief fund's weekly drawing by customers who made a gift card purchase of at least $50 and uploaded the receipt.

The latest recipients:

·Beef O’ Brady’s (Union)

·BRU Burger Bar (Fort Mitchell)

·Midway Café (Fort Thomas)

·Rich’s Proper Food & Drink (Covington)

·Siam Orchid (Bellevue)

·The Gruff (Covington)

·Tom’s Papa Dino’s (Florence)

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community and our friends and family during this chaotic time," said Kristin Steuber, co-owner of the Gruff in Covington. "It’s encouraging to see the support for restaurants continue to grow even as our economy is facing uncertainty. It shows how vital small businesses are for our community."

The fund was originally slated to be a two-week program to award $1,000 grants to 20 establishments but was expanded to three weeks, and 37 recipients due to the generosity of donors, which included among others Main Street Ventures, the Dave and Cindy Knox Family Fund, Woods Hardware/ACME Lock, Marilyn Scripps, Urban Sites, and Julie Kirkpatrick.

Also announced Thursday was the winner of a grand prize from Ultimate Air Shuttle – Jim Guthrie - who will receive a pair of tickets to a future flight of his choice for his bar/restaurant nomination when he uploaded a gift card/gift certificate receipt to the NKY Restaurant Relief website.

NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper says the response to the fund is a testament to the spirit of the people who call Northern Kentucky home.

“The support that has been shown to the NKY Restaurant Relief fund has exceeded my greatest expectations,” Cooper said. “To see how people have come together to help others in the circumstance we currently find ourselves should not only be a great source of pride for these bars and restaurants, but all of Northern Kentucky.”

Tri-ED President and CEO Lee Crume hopes the fund inspires people to continue to look for ways to help other businesses in need throughout the region.

“This fund was started because people saw a need and came together to provide relief to Northern Kentucky's restaurants,” said Crume. “This is a great example of how people helping one another can bring a community together. We hope this will inspire others to find creative ways to support other industries.”

Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson agrees.

“A simple idea has resulted in a venture that has enabled one of our hardest hit industries to keep doors open, continue to employ hundreds of people and provide a great service throughout the community,” said Grayson. “We would like to thank everyone who has directly or indirectly supported this fund financially or through word-of-mouth as the indelible spirit of Northern Kentucky continues to persevere.”

-Staff report