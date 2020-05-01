Duke Approved for Rate Increase Starting Friday

Duke Energy received approval this week to increase its rate, though not by the full amount that the utility had sought.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission gave its blessing to a rate increase for Duke Energy's roughly 143,000 electric customers in Boone, Campbell, Grant, Kenton, and Pendleton counties (the new rates do not apply to the natural gas customers of Duke in those counties or in Bracken and Gallatin counties).

Duke had asked for a 16.6 percent increase but the approved amount for residential customers will average just under 10 percent.

The move would increase Duke Kentucky's annual revenue by about $24.1 million, the PSC said. Duke had hoped to see increased revenues of $44.2 million.

The PSC also allowed Duke Kentucky to increase the monthly residential service charge, but not to the amount requested. The monthly charge will increase to $12.60, up from the current $11. Duke Kentucky had proposed a $14.00 monthly residential charge. The residential electric usage charge will increase from 7.1650 cents per kilowatt-hour to 7.7796 cents per kilowatthour.

Duke Energy said in an email that the company's electric customers pay rates below national and state averages.

According to Duke, the change will increase residential customers' average bills by 9.8 percent.

A typical residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity each month will pay about $94.87 per month – an increase of about $8.48 over current rates, the utility said.

Commercial and industrial customers will pay an average increase of about 6.6 percent. Actual rates for commercial and industrial customers will vary by customer group and size.

In February, during a public hearing on the proposed rate increase, most spoke against the proposal.

According to Duke Kentucky, reasons for requesting the increase include an inadequate rate of return on investment, which the company says compromises its ability to invest in infrastructure to provide safe and reliable service.

Duke Kentucky is also seeking to recover restoration costs incurred following a November 2018 ice storm.

In its order, the PSC explained that it arrived at the final revenue figure for Duke after making the following adjustments to the proposal: (1) rejecting Duke Kentucky’s proposed depreciation rates; (2) reducing forecasted costs of ongoing construction; (3) reducing allowed payroll expense; and (4) reducing the rate of return for utility shareholders to 9.25 percent, from Duke Kentucky’s final request of 9.7.

Other smaller adjustments account for the remaining difference between Duke Kentucky’s request and the final revenue figure, the PSC said.

Duke noted that it has implemented several measures to assist customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the suspension of disconnections for nonpayment and the waiving of all fees for late payments and returned checks.

For residential customers, credit and debit card payment fees have been waived as well.



In another move related to Duke, the PSC approved the utility's request to establish a new Green Source Advantage program to allow commercial and industrial customers to purchase renewable energy that Duke Kentucky would procure from third-party independent generators. Costs and any net revenues of those commitments will be billed to the participating customer.

Duke said the program is "a convenient and cost-effective way for qualifying large energy users to meet their internal sustainability goals." Through this voluntary program, a large customer can work with Duke Energy Kentucky to procure renewable energy resources – with the costs billed, and net revenues paid, to the customer through a new tariff.

The PSC denied several of Duke Kentucky’s proposals, including a company-owned electric vehicle charging station pilot program and incentives to customers who install chargers in their homes, with similar incentives for electric transit buses and certain electric commercial vehicles; a pilot installation of a battery storage system connected to a solar power array, noting that ratepayer costs would exceed expected revenues; establishing a separate account to track annual storm damage recovery costs that fall either above or below an average level; and financial instrument hedging activities for forced generation outages.

