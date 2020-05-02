Deputies: Armed Hebron Homeowner Captures Would-Be Burglar

An attempted burglary in Hebron was stopped by the armed homeowner, who tracked down the suspect and held him until law enforcement arrived, the Boone County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday.

Deputies were called to the 9200 block of River Road in Hebron at around 2 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a call about a burglary and shots being fired.

By the time deputies arrived, the homeowner who believed that his house was set to be burglarized, had subdued the suspect.

Later, deputies alleged that David Whitford, 29, of Hebron was trying to force his way into the River Road home when he was confronted by the homeowner who had a handgun on him.

Whitford ran away towards a riverbank but the homeowner followed and fired several shots, which investigators called "warning shots" in their news release.

The homeowner found Whitford, deputies said, hiding in a wooded area on the property. A physical altercation ensured after more warning shots were fired.

Whitford sustained head and facial injuries, and was treated and released from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

Whitford is now in the Boone County Detention Center where he is charged with second degree burglary.

-Staff report

Photo provided