NKY's Largest Memorial Day Parade Canceled, May Happen Later

The Bellevue-Dayton Memorial Day Parade won't happen as planned later this month.

It's typically the region's largest parade each year with a line of floats, bands, politicians, organizations, and civic groups that stretches for miles along Fairfield Avenue in Bellevue and Sixth Avenue in Dayton, both part of Kentucky State Route 8.

Dayton Mayor Ben Baker posted a letter to residents that stated that he spoke with Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves who was in agreement that the event had to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated social restrictions designed to slow its spread.

"This was the toughest letter I've had to write as mayor of Dayton," Baker wrote on Twitter.

"We all agree that this is an extremely tough decision, but one that unfortunately has to be made," he said in the letter.

Parade organizers are considering other dates, such as July 4 or Veterans Day, Baker said.

Both cities hope to have some sort of smaller ceremony to honor the lost American military members who are the focus of the day.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: The Bellevue-Dayton Memorial Day Parade in 2019 (RCN file)