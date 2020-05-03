Updated COVID-19 Numbers in NKY and at Local Senior Living Facilities

Twenty-six residents at Northern Kentucky senior living facilities have died from COVID-19-related causes, according to state data released Sunday.

Fourteen of those deaths involved residents of Rosedale Green in Covington. Sixty-five residents total have tested positive for the virus there, as have twenty-five staff members.

Florence Park Nursing and Rehab has seen 21 positive tests among its residents, but no deaths have been reported. Two staff members there tested positive.

107 residents have tested positive for the deadly respiratory virus in Kenton, Campbell, Boone, and Grant counties.

Thirty-five staff members have also tested positive.

The acting secretary for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Eric Friedlander, provided updates on long-term care facilities on Sunday alongside Governor Andy Beshear.

“This is a major area of challenge that we continue to work through and we know that this is where, in Kentucky, COVID-19 devastates us,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve got to make sure we continue to use every single step to protect those in these facilities and make sure that we are doing our best every day.”

“I think we’ve been leaders here as we’ve been leaders in so many ways. We were one of the first to shut down visitation,” Friedlander said. “We’ve acknowledged that there are some very specific challenges in long-term care.”

When talking about working with the nursing home alliance, Friedlander said, “I think we’re all on the same page of making sure that we take care of that industry so that industry can take care of folks in their care.”

“Child care is a critical component to this state,” he said while talking about options for centers moving forward. “We’re trying to make sure we won’t lose capacity. When we come back, when we start to open up again that we won’t have lost capacity in child care.”

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services included this note with the data:

The presence of COVID-19 at a facility is in no way an indicator of a facility that is not following proper procedure. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has established a Long-Term Care Task Force to advise long-term care facilities on a range of issues, including testing strategies, infection control measures, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) strategies, staffing, resident/staff cohorting based on COVID-19 status, financial needs, and resident transfers to acute care hospitals, when indicated. Facilities included on this list have responded to the state’s plan and mechanism for communicating regularly with residents, family members, local health departments and other partners, disclosing when someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been inside the facility within 14 days prior to the date of the COVID-19 test. Confirmed positive results meet confirmatory laboratory evidence. Probable results meet clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19 OR meets presumptive laboratory evidence AND either clinical criteria or epidemiologic evidence, OR meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19. Information is changing rapidly. The following reflects long-term care data as of combined from May 2 and May 3, 2020.

The numbers:

KENTON COUNTY

Rosedale Green (Covington)

62 residents tested positive

14 residents have died

22 staff members have tested positive

Madonna Manor (Villa Hills)

1 resident tested positive

1 resident has died

1 staff member tested positive

St. Charles Center Village (Covington)

1 resident tested positive

1 resident has died

Atria Summit Hills (Crestview Hills)

1 resident tested positive

Baptist Village Care Center (Erlanger)

1 staff member tested positive

BOONE COUNTY

Florence Park Nursing and Rehab

21 residents tested positive

2 staff members tested positive

Bridge Point Center (Florence)

1 resident tested positive

Gateway Rehabilitation Hospital (Florence)

1 resident tested positive

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Coldspring Transitional Care (Cold Spring)

15 residents tested positive

6 residents have died

8 staff members tested positive

Highlandspring Transitional Care Center (Fort Thomas)

1 resident tested positive

1 resident has died

GRANT COUNTY

Grant Manor (Williamstown)

3 residents tested positive

Meanwhile, the Northern Kentucky Health Department offered the latest numbers for the four-county region on Sunday.

Sixteen newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health department. Kenton County has had 300 of those cases while Boone County has had 166. Campbell County has had 95 and Grant County has had 24.

There have been 34 deaths in the region.

Across Kentucky, 5,130 people have tested positive since the pandemic began. 253 people have died. At least 1,892 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The state has conducted 58,408 tests.

-Staff report