Federal Judge Upholds Beshear's Church Order but Goes Against Travel Ban

A federal judge in Covington granted a preliminary injunction Monday in a case against Governor Andy Beshear's ban on Kentuckians traveling to other states for nonessential reasons, but also denied such an injunction against the governor's ban on in-person church gatherings, instituted as part of the methods to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Judge William Bertelsman issued his opinion in the case brought by Randall Daniel and Sally Boyle against the mass gathering ban as it applies to in-person church attendance, and by Theodore Joseph Roberts as it applies to the travel ban.

On March 19, Beshear issued an executive order prohibiting all mass gatherings, including sports, civic, public, and faith-based events like church services. In-person church services are expected to be able to resume, with social-distancing measures in place, on May 20, according to a notice filed by Beshear.

"Given that this date is nearly three weeks away, the Court concludes that an expeditious ruling herein is still warranted," Bertelsman wrote in his opinion.

On March 30, Beshear issued another executive order banning residents of Kentucky from travelling out of state, except where required by employment, to purchase groceries or medicine or other necessary supplies, to seek or to obtain medical care, or to provide care for dependents or other vulnerable people, or when required by a court order. Those who violate the order were to self-quarantine for fourteen days upon returning to the state.

On April 2, Beshear expanded upon the travel ban to require residents of states other than Kentucky who travel into the Commonwealth for reasons other than the previously referenced exceptions to self-quarantine for fourteen days.

"After careful review, the Court concludes that the Travel Ban does not pass constitutional muster. The restrictions infringe on the basic right of citizens to engage in interstate travel, and they carry with them criminal penalties," Bertelsman wrote.

The judge, who was appointed to the federal bench by President Jimmy Carter, and who serves in the eastern district of Kentucky which operates a courthouse in Covington, listed several examples of how the travel ban, in his view, would not make sense, particularly in communities along the state border.

"A person who lives or works in Covington would violate the order by taking a walk on the Suspension Bridge to the Ohio side and turning around and walking back, since the state border is several yards from the Ohio riverbank," Bertelsman wrote. "A person who lives in Covington could visit a friend in Florence, Kentucky (roughly eight miles away) without violating the executive orders. But if she visited another friend in Milford, Ohio, about the same distance from Covington, she would violate the Executive Orders and have to be quarantined on return to Kentucky. Both these trips could be on an expressway and would involve the same negligible risk of contracting the virus. Family members, some of whom live in Northern Kentucky and some in Cincinnati less than a mile away, would be prohibited from visiting each other, even if social distancing and other regulations were observed."

The judge wrote that checkpoints at the border would have to be set up along with facilities to house those forced to quarantine. "Who is going to provide the facilities to do all the quarantining? The Court questioned counsel for defendants Beshear and Friedlander during oral argument about some of these potential applications of the Travel Ban, and counsel indeed confirmed that the Court’s interpretations were correct," Bertelsman wrote.

Bertelsman declared the travel ban, which previously included a Northern Kentucky resident as a plaintiff before she removed herself from the case, invalid and prohibited its enforcement.

As for the church case, Bertelsman determined that halting in-person church services is not a violation of religious freedoms and denied the motion for a preliminary injunction brought forth by the plaintiffs.

To the contrary," Bertelsman wrote, "the plain text of the challenged order categorically bans all “mass gatherings” as a means of preventing the spread of a life-threatening virus. The illustrative examples set forth are sweeping: “community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities.”

Bertelsman continued, "Plaintiffs do not argue that the State has permitted any other of the cited examples of mass gatherings to take place; rather, plaintiffs argue that certain businesses that the government has allowed to remain open present similar health risks. That, of course, is a judgment call, but what is missing is any evidence that Kentucky has conducted the essential/non-essential analysis with religion in mind."

"Moreover, there is an undeniable difference between certain activities that are, literally, life sustaining and other that are not. Food, medical care and supplies, certain travel necessary to maintain one’s employment and thus income, are, in that sense, essential. Concerts, sports events, and parades clearly are not. And while plaintiffs argue that faith-based gatherings are as important as physical sustenance, as a literal matter, they are not life-sustaining in the physical sense."

The Courier-Journal published comment from Beshear, offered at the governor's daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday:

The judge noted how minor changes may "alleviate the problems" with Beshear's ban on travel. He mentioned how the Ohio travel regulations restrict travel into that state by a person who intends to stay in the state for at least 24 hours. Bertelsman said that is an important distinction for individuals stopping while driving through Kentucky or changing planes at the airport who fret over being quarantined for 14 days under Beshear's order. "If we need to clarify that we'll clarify that," Beshear said. "We want legal and constitutional orders that still protect our people."

This story may be updated.

Written by Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: The Purple People Bridge linking Newport to Cincinnati (RCN file)