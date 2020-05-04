Ft. Mitchell Administrator Named New Director at PDS

Ft. Mitchell City Administrator Sharmili Reddy is returning to PLanning & Development Services of Kenton County, this time as executive director.

Reddy, who will replace the retiring Dennis Gordon, previously left PDS to take the city administrator position at Ft. Mitchell.

On Friday, Reddy accepted the offer from the PDS management board to becomes the organization's fifth director.

Gordon has been in that position for nearly eighteen years. He is stepping down later in the summer.

“Dennis gave us plenty of notice so we could find the best possible candidate,” said Kenton County Commissioner Joe Nienaber, who serves as the board’s chairman. “We advertised nationally and received resumes from quite a few exceptional people. In the end, we decided Sharmili’s previous PDS experience and her five years in Fort Mitchell made her the best candidate to move the organization forward.”

Reddy has a Bachelor's of Architecture degree from BMS College of Engineering in Bangalore, India, and a Master of Community Planning degree from the University of Cincinnati. Her professional planning experience includes two years with the Center Regional Planning Agency in State College, Pennsylvania, and ten years with PDS before leaving for the post in Fort Mitchell.

“PDS has a long history of community impact in Kenton County and I am excited for the opportunity to come back and lead this organization,” said Reddy.

“Sharmili was a great contributor to our mission during her ten years on staff,” said Dennis Gordon. “She provided great people skills and played a key role in developing Kenton County’s online comprehensive plan, Direction 2030. We hated to lose her when she left for Fort Mitchell.”

Direction 2030 received several state and national awards since its adoption in 2014 by the Kenton County Planning Commission.

“We’re talking with Sharmili now regarding her start date,” said Nienaber. “I believe we can work things out so she can spend some time with Dennis before he leaves on the first of August.”

-Staff report

Photo: Sharmili Reddy (provided)