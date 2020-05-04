NKY COVID-19 Cases Top 600; 6 More Deaths Reported

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky climbed above 600 on Monday when seventeen new cases were reported.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department also reported six additional deaths, bringing the four-county region's total to 40.

The deaths included four Kenton County residents (two in their 80s, and two in their 90s), and two Boone County residents (one in their 70s and one in their 80s). The health department did not provide additional details.

Of the 602 cases that have been confirmed in Northern Kentucky, 309 have been in Kenton County, 172 in Boone County, 97 in Campbell County, and 24 in Grant County.

The health department has not released details on the number of people who have fully recovered.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear reported on Monday that a new testing site will open next week in Erlanger, open to anyone who wants to be tested.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is operating the testing site at the Atlantic Corporate Center (25 Atlantic Avenue, Erlanger) from May 11 through May 18. Starting this Friday, appointments can be made by telephone. An appointment is necessary. The number to call is 1-800-737-7900.

