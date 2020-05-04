NKY Libraries Waive All Fines and Fees

The boards of the library systems in Kenton, Campbell, Boone, and Grant counties all voted to waive fines and fees, for all library patrons.

The amnesty offer includes charges for lost or damaged items prior to March 14 when the libraries closed as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The libraries have remained closed.

“People have been through a lot and we want to make it as easy as possible for our patrons to use their library again,” said JC Morgan, director of the Campbell County Public Library. “Amnesty for All wipes the slate clean and provides a fresh start. This is especially important for people who have suffered through this pandemic.”

Patrons do not need to come to the library to clear their accounts.

Items that are currently checked out are expected to be returned to their respective libraries, though overdue fees for returned items will not be charged until the libraries reopen fully.

Kenton County Public Library director Dave Schroeder said that waiving fines and fees allows people to use all of the library’s services at a time when they need the library the most.

“People have lost their jobs and some have lost loved ones. Parents have put their lives on hold to help home-school their children. Families with tight incomes may have had to give up internet access or put streaming services on hold," said said Carrie Herrmann, director of Boone County Public Library. "This is a tough time for everyone. We know that providing total amnesty is the right thing to do to help people where we can."

Susan Nimersheim, director of Grant County Public Library, said that she was thrilled to learn that at least twenty-six libraries all around the state are waiving fines and fees.

“Libraries provide a great public service and it’s nice that so many of us have come together to help people through a very difficult time," she said.

-Staff report