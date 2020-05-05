26 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in NKY as State Announces Highest Daily Total

Northern Kentucky reported twenty-six additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the Commonwealth of Kentucky reported its highest single-day total yet, 625.

309 of those state cases are in the Green River Correctional Facility in Muhlenberg County. In Jefferson County, the state's youngest person to die of causes related to the disease was reported by Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday, who noted the passing of a 35-year old man.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department has recorded a total of 628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the four-county region since the pandemic began. More than half have been in Kenton County, which recorded 326 cases. Boone County has had 176, while Campbell County has had 101, and Grant County has had 25.

Kentucky has seen a total of 5,822 total cases.

61,013 people have been tested.

2,058 people have recovered from the respiratory virus statewide.

Forty people have died in the four local counties.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15. The drive-thru testing site will be located at the Atlantic Corporate Center at 25 Atlantic Ave. in Erlanger.

Tests will be provided by appointment only.

Beginning Friday, May 8, individuals in need of a COVID-19 test can call 1-800-737-7900. This drive-thru testing site is in addition to the expanded testing available at five different St. Elizabeth facilities in Northern Kentucky.

“As testing becomes more available throughout Northern Kentucky, we will get a better picture of the spread of COVID-19 in the region, and will be better able to prevent its spread through isolation of cases and contact tracing and quarantine,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health.