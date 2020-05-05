Five Years Probation for Former Kenton Golf Manager

Former Kenton County Golf Manager Daniel Moening was sentenced to ten years in prison, probated for five years on April 27, after pleading guilty to first degree official misconduct, first degree unlawful access to a computer, and theft by deception (under $10,000).

Moening, 50, was fired from his post as general manager of the Golf Courses of Kenton County in 2015. At the time, Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said that budgetary and financial irregularities were discovered by the county treasurer's office.

"He violated our purchasing procedures," Knochelmann told The River City News in November 2015. "Exactly how deep it goes and where it goes, that is to be determined."

In January 2016, the case was turned over to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Days later, the Kenton County Fiscal Court decided to pursue legal action.

By June 2016, Moening had been arrested.

Moening worked for the county from 1993 to 2010 before running for judge/executive and losing in the Republican primary. He rejoined the county staff from 2011 to 2015, being paid $50,000 per year plus commissions from sales at the pro shop.

