Grant Awarded to Gateway to Support Students During Pandemic

The Student Emergency Fund and Food for Thought Pantry supporting students at Gateway Community & Technical College during the pandemic received a grant from the Civista Charitable Foundation.

“We are grateful for the partnership we have found in Civista during this critical time,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, president and at CEO Gateway Community & Technical College. “Civista Foundation’s grant means we can help more students who are facing food insecurities or need help paying their rent, utilities, or other urgent needs.”

The amount of the grant was not disclosed.

Student requests for food or emergency assistance have increased by more than 25 percent since March, and the college is seeing students who never made requests before now having to utilize both programs, a news release said.

“Civista Charitable Foundation is proud to continue its long tradition of community partnerships by assisting students attending Gateway and helping the Northern Kentucky community during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Civista Charitable Foundation Board President E.G. McLaughlin.

Gateway Student Emergency Fund and Food for Thought Pantry are offered to students to help remove non-academic barriers, giving them the best opportunity to stay in school, and complete their education or career training.

