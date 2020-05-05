Joseph-Beth Booksellers to Close Crestview Hills Location Permanently

Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Crestview Hills is closing permanently, the business announced on Tuesday.

President and CEO Adam Miller said in a Facebook post that due to changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-location bookstore chain will have just two locations, in Cincinnati and in Lexington.

Miller referred to "large-scale changes" being made by the company, which included the closure of the Crestview Hills Town Center location.

Further details were not announced.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report

Photo via Crestview Hills Town Center