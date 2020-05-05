Joseph-Beth Booksellers to Close Crestview Hills Location Permanently
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 12:00 RCN Newsdesk
Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Crestview Hills is closing permanently, the business announced on Tuesday.
President and CEO Adam Miller said in a Facebook post that due to changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-location bookstore chain will have just two locations, in Cincinnati and in Lexington.
Miller referred to "large-scale changes" being made by the company, which included the closure of the Crestview Hills Town Center location.
Further details were not announced.
This story may be updated.
-Staff report
Photo via Crestview Hills Town Center