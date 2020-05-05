Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Mainstrasse Stabbing Death

The man convicted in the fatal stabbing of another in Covington was sentenced to twenty years in prison, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders announced Tuesday.

Chazrico Gibson, 38, pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter and two counts of second degree assault related to the July 1, 2018 stabbing death of Aaron Howard in a Mainstrasse Village parking lot.

Gibson entered his plea just before the case was set go to trial, Sanders said.

According to police, a fight broke out in the parking lot behind Pachinko's Bar just as the local bars were set to close. Gibson pulled out a knife and stabbed three people. Howard was wounded in the heart and died, while victims Nathan West and Torrey Montgomery sustained minor injuries.

A woman told police that Gibson had just given her his phone number, which led to Gibson's arrest.

Gibson was sentenced on Monday though he had made several attempts to withdraw his guilty plea. The court determined that Gibson failed to establish a legal basis for the requested withdrawal.

Howard's mother and stepfather addressed the court about their loss.

Kenton Circuit Judge Gregory Bartlett followed the recommendation of prosecutors to sentence Gibson to ten years for the manslaughter conviction and five years each for the second degree assault charges, all to run consecutively.

-Staff report