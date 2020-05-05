NKU Plans Virtual Commencement Ceremony for this Week

Northern Kentucky University will honor over 1,800 graduates at its Virtual Commencement on Saturday, May 9.

NKU’s Virtual Commencement is the first and largest online gathering in university history, a news release said.

Graduates, families and students are invited to hear congratulatory remarks from President Ashish Vaidya, Provost Sue Ott Rowlands, as well as greetings from faculty and alumni.

The hour-long ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and will be streamed with closed captioning across the university’s social media accounts.

“While we know it is not the same as walking across the stage in a traditional ceremony, this option allows us to recognize the hard work of our May 2020 graduates at the culmination of finals week,” said Vaidya. “Congratulations to all of our graduates. I hope each of you feels a great sense of pride in reaching this milestone and best wishes in all your future endeavors.”

The ceremony will incorporate many of the traditions associated with commencement exercises, such as the official conferring of academic degrees and a student vocal quartet’s rendition of alma mater and performances from the student orchestra. After the remarks, names of the graduates will be displayed.

“These students persevered through difficult circumstances on their way to a degree. They adapted and stayed on track despite the hardships faced these past few weeks,” said Ott Rowlands.

The university also expanded its December Commencement to include graduates from May, August, and December. There will be four ceremonies, separated by college, to celebrate the graduates from December 11-13, 2020. Additional details on ceremony times and dates will be announced soon, the university said.

-Staff report