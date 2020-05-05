Sewer Project to Begin in Ft. Wright

Sanitation District 1 is set to begin work on the replacement of a sanitary sewer bypass line along General Drive in Fort Wright, the utility announced on Tuesday.

The line was a temporary solution to a collapsed sewer near Devou Park that had caused an upstream manhole to release sewage into an unnamed creek in the area.

The project aims to eliminate the surface-level bypass and replace it with the installation of about 1,300-linear feet of 8-inch gravity sewer through horizontal directional drilling (HDD) and open-cut installation.

The replacement will include the entire section where the pipe collapsed and the HDD will run 3 feet into stable bedrock, eliminating the risk of future hillside movement impacting the condition of the pipe, the utility said.

Residents in the area may hear and see construction activities during normal working hours, but local traffic will have road access. A small portion of Fort Henry Drive will be closed to traffic for a 24-hour period, with detours posted. Some driveway access on Pickett Drive may be temporarily limited during the project. Notice will be given to homeowners before restricting driveway access.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

