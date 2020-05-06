Gateway Hopes to Open Campuses in Fall

Gateway Community & Technical College announced Wednesday that it plans to continue remote learning through the summer and reopen campuses in the fall.

Starting August 17, the college said in a news release, fall term classes will be offered in a variety of formats, barring any further disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gateway will offer fully online classes as well as face-to-face classes and some options that are a mixture of both, a news release said. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if in-person classes must move online for a while the transition will be easier for students.

The college will offer a variety of scheduling options, including 16-week, 12-week, and eight-week sessions.

Gateway is developing plans to meet social distancing and health requirements and strengthening virtual student support for online and remote classes, the announcement said.

Summer classes will begin soon and are available in an online-only format, with a few hands-on classes tentatively scheduled for July based on Gov. Andy Beshear’s timelines for facility use. Students and prospective students can enroll online by visiting gateway.kctcs.edu.

Gateway will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the governor’s guidelines regarding higher education for the fall term, the announcement said.

-Staff report