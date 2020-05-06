Two More COVID-19-related Deaths Reported in NKY

Two more people in Northern Kentucky have died from COVID-19-related illnesses, the Northern Kentucky Health Department reported on Wednesday.

Both victims were residents of Kenton County, with one in their eighties and the other in their nineties.

Meanwhile, the health department reported another eighteen additional confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the four-county region's total to 646.

The health department has not released details on how many have recovered, as the governor does.

334 cases have been reported in Kenton County, 182 in Boone County, 105 in Campbell County, and 25 in Grant County.

42 people have died since the pandemic began.

Governor Andy Beshear reported 159 news COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 5,934.

Beshear also reported that 78,603 tests have been conducted statewide, an increase of about 17,000 since yesterday. He cited a delay in reporting in the number of tests for the spike.

Since the pandemic began, 1,116 people in Kentucky have been hospitalized, with 351 currently so.

693 people have been placed in an intensive care unit, with 190 people currently in an ICU.

2,125 people have recovered from the virus.

As Northern Kentucky businesses are preparing for reopening, and ensuring their operations are safe for both employees and customers, the general public needs to do their part by staying vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health.

“As businesses are planning and implementing healthy at work practices, all of us must continue to do our part to prevent COVID-19," Saddler said. "COVID-19 is everyone’s business, and by working together, we may be able to prevent the next surge in cases."

-Staff report