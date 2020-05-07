Covington Cancels Memorial Day Parade Due to Pandemic
The City of Covington has canceled its annual Memorial Day parade.
Mayor Joe Meyer signed an executive order on the cancellation this week.
The city has hosted a Memorial Day parade that winds through the center of town and ends at Linden Grove Cemetery for ninety-eight years, according to the order.
The event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Meyer signed an executive order in March declaring a state of emergency in the city.
The move follows a similar announcement of the cancellation of the larger Bellevue-Dayton Memorial Day parade.
Meyer's order calls on residents to take a few moments to honor the sacrifices of military veterans independently of the now canceled annual event.
-Staff report
Photo: Covington Memorial Day parade in 2019 (RCN file)