Indoor Dining at Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Gyms, Child Care Set to Resume

Gov. Andy Beshear announced new target dates for reopening parts of the economy, including restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers, child care centers, youth sports, and campgrounds. This is all contingent on the state of the virus.

“We have been up against big adversaries here in Kentucky. We are going to succeed against this adversary as well,” Beshear said.

Friday, May 22 - Restaurants may resume indoor dining at 33-percent capacity; outdoor dining would be unlimited, as long as social distancing is practiced.

“That is when we are opening our restaurants on a limited inside capacity plus unlimited outdoor seating if they can get the spacing that is needed,” Gov. Beshear said. “This allows restaurants to be open for Memorial Day weekend, but please be careful.”

Monday, June 1 - Target date for movie theaters and fitness centers. Movie theaters will have a social-distancing plan developed by the industry, Beshear said.

Thursday, June 11 - Campgrounds, public and private, may reopen.

Monday, June 15 - Child care centers, with "significantly reduced capacity". Youth sports with low-contact and only taking place outside (no indoor sports permitted).

"These are our goals. While this is the schedule I want to make happen, one thing and one thing only sets the schedule in the end, and that's the coronavirus," Beshear said.

Other industries were already addressed in phase one of the "Healthy at Work" initiative.

Coming as part of phase three in July: Possible resumption of gatherings of 50 people or fewer, and the possible reopening of bars.

The latest numbers and local testing

Governor Beshear also released the latest statewide COVID-19 numbers and the Northern Kentucky Health Department did the same for the local region on Thursday.

There were 218 newly confirmed cases across the state, bringing Kentucky's total to 6,129. Eleven additional deaths were announced.

An additional twenty-five newly confirmed cases were announced in Northern Kentucky, bringing the region's total to 671.

There have been 348 cases in Kenton County, 108 cases in Campbell County, 189 cases in Boone County, and 26 cases in Grant County. There have been 42 total deaths related to COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky.

Starting Friday, May 8, individuals will be able to schedule an appointment for free COVID-19 testing at St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s drive-thru testing site. Those in need of a COVID-19 test should call 1-800-737-7900.

“This testing site is an opportunity for anyone in our area who feels like they need to be tested to call, make an appointment, and get tested next week," said Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health. "It is also important that if you make an appointment, you keep the appointment.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s drive-thru testing site will be located at the Atlantic Corporate Center (25 Atlantic Ave., Erlanger), and will run from Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photo: Mainstrasse Village in Covington (RCN file)