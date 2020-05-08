Anchor Grill Damaged After Car Crashes Into Wall

The Anchor Grill saw its west-facing wall, and the large mural painted on it, heavily damaged Friday when a car crashed into the side of the building.

According to WKRC, there was no word on whether anyone was hurt.

The restaurant has been closed to customers during the pandemic.

RCN photographed the scene Friday afternoon as workers began to assess the damage.

The Anchor Grill is one of Covington's most well-known restaurants, a long time staple of Pike Street where its motto is, "We may doze, but we never close."

Earlier this year, it was reported that a New Yorker columnist included a trip to the Anchor among her favorite dining experiences of the entire decade.

-Staff report

Photos by Connor Wall (RCN)