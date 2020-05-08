Dayton to Pursue Grant Funds for Canoe, Kayak Landing on Riverfront

Dayton city council found itself tied after a vote on whether to apply for a recreational trails grant.

The grant in question would fund 80 percent of a project, requiring a 20 percent match from the city.

The proposal, if funded, would create a canoe and kayak landing off Ahren's Way, a part of Riverfront Commons dedicated last year and named in memory of a World War II veteran from the city.

The cost is estimated to be no more than $75,000.

Council members Jeff Volter, Tammy Cornett, and Denny Lynn voted in favor while Joe Neary, Bill Burns, and Scott Beseler opposed it.

Mayor Ben Baker, who votes only in the case of a tie, cast the deciding vote in favor of applying for the grant. The city will apply by May 19.

Cornett said that she believed it was a “good move” to provide all residents access to the river.

Neary and Beseler said that they worry about the long-term maintenance and financial responsibility.

In other business, city council voted to place handicap parking designation responsibilities directly in the hands of the city administrator. Previously, council would vote on each proposed handicap parking request.

“This is long overdue,” Councilman Joe Neary said. “Putting this under the administrator’s duties makes so much more sense.”

The council also unanimously voted to change the fees for violations of the animal ordinance. Violators of the license requirements, maximum number of dogs permitted, the keeping of dogs and cats under control, the noise portion of the ordinance, and those who fail to properly remove excrement, can now be charged a $50 fine.

All other violations of the animal ordinance - concealing a rabid animal, keeping of dangerous or prohibited animals - can be punished with a fee up to $250, or confinement for up to 90 days.

Written by Melissa Reinert, RCN contributor