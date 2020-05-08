Dudley Project, City Budget Discussed as Edgewood Resumes In-Person Meetings

Edgewood city council resumed meetings at the city building for the first in more than a month. It was closed to the public and council members' chairs were spaced apart. The meeting was broadcast live by TBNK.

City Administrator Brian Dehner spoke of the Dudley Road project. A meeting had been held recently and construction is set to begin in the coming weeks. The project is expected to last about a year, and will cause some traffic issues, Dehner said.

Some driveways will be impacted, he said, and residents will be notified if their driveway apron needs to be replaced.

"They're never fun," Dehner said, referring to street construction projects. "But we'll work through this as best we can."

In other business, the city council discussed some of the practical work-from-issues raised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dehner explained that as more people worked from home during quarantine, it may be advisable for the city to purchase more laptop computers. He explained that he has priced Chromebooks, and members of council will get back to him about whether they need one.

Glass dividers in the council room will also be explored.

Mayor John Link said that seats can be spaced out, but the six-feet suggestion is not ideal for broadcasts of the meetings on television. The city plans to install dividers to keep members separated.

Dehner said that when the public can return to the in-person meetings, more space will be created between the audience's chairs.

If a larger crowd is expected, the meetings could move to the senior center.

Council tabled its proposed repeal of an animal control ordinance. Dehner said that he wants to compare the city's ordinance to the county's so that council members could understand what the new law would be. If council repealed the city ordinance, the county ordinance would take effect.

Meanwhile, work continues on the city's budget. He said that the city has a reserve fund to help with any immediate impact caused by the pandemic's economic toll.

Some projects were delayed over financial concerns, such as plans for a new roof at Freedom Park shelter, and new mowers. The new ambulance could be paid for in the next fiscal year's budget, he said.

Dehner also asked council members to prioritize their project plans for the upcoming year. Some possible projects include a service wall in the grassy area behind the fire department, while another is turning the Madison shelter at Presidents Park into a band shelter or amphitheater. The city could also explore new branding, and another possibility is the installation of an island on Turkeyfoot Road near Barnwood Drive. Residents have complained about the current island, suggesting that Crestview Hills has a nicer one.

A new gazebo in Presidents Park and new netting around its ball fields have already been budgeted for.

Councilman Dale Henson suggested a freeze on city salaries. Dehner said that the city's top employers, like St. Elizabeth and the schools, have not been impacted as it relates to payroll tax.

"I'm going to fight for our staff," Dehner said. "The staff deserves to keep their salaries." He said that there were other areas in the budget that could be cut.

Henson expressed concern that the pandemic's economic impact could be similar to the Great Recession but Dehner said that this is different and that no one knows what to expect.

Mayor Link said that plans are still on to have the July 4 parade, but that could be changed. The city is planning to host a Memorial Day ceremony where chairs will be spaced out for visitors.

-Staff report