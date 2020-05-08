Erlanger Approves Three Ordinances in Shortened Virtual Meeting

The Erlanger city council met virtually on Tuesday but upon convening, Councilman Gary Meyer motioned to postpone some parts of the meeting until June.

Councilwoman Corine Pitts motioned to remove all items from the agenda except for the legislation that needed a second reading.

That is the direction the council took.

Council ultimately adopted three new ordinances.

One was related to compensation for elected officials, and specifies that each council member be paid $3,167.76 per year, along with $50 a month per meeting, with a maximum of $100. Erlanger council meets twice a month, typically.

The pay includes two excused absences per year.

Councilman Tyson Hermes thanked Councilwoman Rebecca Reckers for her work on the ordinance, though he voted against it. He disagreed with the base salary and having paid absences, but was otherwise 90-percent in favor of it.

Councilman Don Skidmore and Councilwoman Renee Skidmore also voted against it, though the ordinance had enough votes to pass.

The second action increased the Community Achievement Scholarship from $1,500 to $2,500.

A third ordinance creates an incentive for demolition, offering a grant to a business to be reimbursed for taking down a blighted property. The ordinance specifies an amount of $10,000 or 10 percent of the property value.

