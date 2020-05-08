Lloyd Grad Named Assistant Superintendent at Erlanger-Elsmere Schools

Matt Engel is the new assistant superintendent at Erlanger-Elsmere Schools, where the Lloyd Memorial High School graduate has spent his entire 21-year career in education.

Engel assumes the role on July 1.

He most recently served the district as supervisor of instruction.

During his five years in that role, Engel oversaw multiple federal programs within the district, served as the gifted and talented coordinator, helped administer the expansion of pre-Kindergarten programs, and served as the district's school safety coordinator.

In 1999, Engel was hired in the district as an English teacher at Lloyd, from which he graduated in 1994. He served as assistant principal there starting in 2006 before becoming principal at Arnett Elementary in 2009.

He joined the district's leadership team in 2015.

“Mr. Engel has demonstrated a profound knowledge of pedagogy, leadership, and organizational management, and a passion for the Erlanger-Elsmere Schools throughout his career,” said Chad Molley, who was named the district's new superintendent earlier this year, replacing Dr. Kathy Burkhardt. “I am truly excited to have Mr. Engel in this role and know that our partnership will lead to successful outcomes as we continue to guide the district towards meeting the needs of our students, staff, families, and communities.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our schools and stakeholders in this new role,” Engel said. “I look forward to collaborating with our staff members to meet the needs of our students.”

Engel and his wife, Amy, live in Walton with their two children, Cameron, 15, and Hannah, 13.

