New Hebron Development to Feature Riverside Homes, Outdoor Recreation, Retail

Ground is now broken on the new Rivers Pointe Estates, a new single-family home development in Hebron.

In an announcement, Toebben Companies said that it spent twenty-seven years assembling riverfront real estate before launching the project.

The first phase of the development will span roughly ninety acres and will feature "a very unique new urbanism village area" where single-family and attached townhouses will be built.

Three new retail buildings with specialty shops including a fitness center, coffee shop, brewery, spa, event area, and community center will be part of the project, too.

Rivers Pointe Estates will also have two pools, a clubhouse, and outdoor activities.

The price-point for homes will vary, the company said. Dubbed a "master-planned community", the project will include more than a mile of river-view lots, parks, bike trails, an equestrian center, wooded hiking trails, and a primitive camping site.

In all, the community will span 400 acres, with 20 percent preserved as green space.

Future plans include a five-story condominium tower with river views, river-view villas, and cabin homes.

In addition to Toebben, which is constructing homes on two-acre river-view lots known as the Reserve at Rivers Pointe, Traditions Building Company, Drees Homes, and Justin Doyle Homes are also building partners in the community.

Model homes are expected to be constructed in July and builders are now accepting lot holds, an announcement said.

Toebben president John Toebben called Rivers Pointe Estates his company's legacy community.

“It is simply an amazing piece of property that we are excited to now share with others,” Toebben said.

The development has a new website available for further information.

-Staff report

Image provided

For more information visit Riverspointeestates.com or call 859-512-2426.