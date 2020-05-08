Newport Catholic Seniors Celebrated in Campus Cross Installation

A celebration of the Newport Central Catholic High School class of 2020 was spotted on the hilltop campus Friday morning.

According to an announcement from the school, when principal Ron Dawn arrived at school in the morning "he found this beautiful tribute to our school and our graduating class."

The cross, the school said, represents its status as a Catholic institution and also the school motto, "To succeed, you must believe. We believe."

It was painted in the school's colors and is on the hillside near the campus's entrance.

The provided photos were taken by a drone, the school said.

-Staff report