NKY COVID-19 Cases Reach 700; Retail, Church Guidelines Revealed

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky reached 700 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear announced details on the resumption of retail and houses of worship services, as well as manufacturing, construction, government offices and agencies, and funeral services.

Also on Friday, the Kentucky Baptist Convention and the Kentucky Council of Churches voiced their support for the Governor’s guidelines to reopen places of worship on May 20.

The full plans for those entities to reopen is posted online at healthyatwork.ky.gov.

Gov. Beshear also announced that government offices and agencies can open on May 18 and funeral homes can open on May 20.

“I believe that the healthiest economy coming out of COVID-19 is going to be the one that can keep the virus contained while they successfully reopen,” said Beshear. “Remember, listen to your faith leader. If they tell you that they're not ready and that they don't think that it's safe, then you should wait.”

“I am thankful for the hard work of Gov. Beshear and his team of advisers, as well as their outreach to faith leaders, in working through the details of this plan," said Dr. Todd Gray, executive director of the Kentucky Baptist Convention. "While Kentucky Baptists are eager to return to in-person worship they only want to do so in a safe and healthy manner. I believe they will find this plan reasonable, doable, and in the best interests of the health of their congregations.”

“We all want our families and our neighbors’ family to be and stay healthy. Churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, and other religious settings are here to support life and well-being," said the Rev. Kent Gilbert, president of the Kentucky Council of Churches and pastor of Union Church in Berea. "As supporters of #TeamKentucky, the Kentucky Council of Churches and its member bodies encourage everyone to follow these ‘Healthy at Worship’ guidelines so we can preserve the health of all. No one wants to rush back to worship just to cause more funerals. Worship is meant to be life-giving. These guidelines will help keep it that way in this time of pandemic illness.”

All businesses should follow the 10 rules of staying healthy at work as well as industry-specific guidance, which will be issued as soon as possible, Beshear said. See the full reopening schedule here.

Beshear also announced that an additional 176 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state, bringing Kentucky's total to 6,288. Four more people died, bringing the state total to 298.

“This number is a lot lower than yesterday, which is good, but these are four individuals we’ve lost and these are four families that need our support, so let’s make sure we light our houses up green and ring our bells at 10 a.m.,” said Beshear. “These are families that are counting on us.”

At least 2,266 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

In the four-county Northern Kentucky region, the total of confirmed cases reached exactly 700, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

The number was reached with the addition of 29 newly confirmed cases. Kenton County has seen the most at 360, while there have been 203 in Boone County, 109 in Campbell County, and 28 in Grant County.

Forty-two people have died in Northern Kentucky.

Dr. Lynne Saddler, Northern Kentucky district director of health, urged people in the region to continue practicing social-distancing over the weekend when Mother's Day is celebrated.

“We must continue social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19," she said. "This weekend, the best way that we can honor and celebrate our mothers is by keeping them safe, and staying healthy at home.”

In announcing the latest COVID-19 data in Kentucky, Governor Beshear shared some of the ages of those who have contracted the virus in recent days. They include a 1-year and a 20-year old from Kenton County, and an 18-year old in Boone County. The governor shared these examples as part of his explanation that the virus is not only hitting older people, and that anyone can get it.